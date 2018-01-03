Wednesday – 1/3/18

ASHLEY CURRY CASE: “State court denies appeal of woman convicted in racially-fueled Columbia shooting” – Lancaster Online

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG: “MANOR TWP.: Ryan Thomas Fogle, 19, of the 900 block of Lampeter Road, and Alyia V. Souders, 19, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, Columbia, were charged with criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief after they scratched a 2005 Subaru WRX with a knife Dec.”

THAT’S REAL PRESIDENTIAL | “Mine’s bigger than yours” – NPR

Maybe POTUS should invite Korea’s leader to play golf since he’s spending so much time playing golf to “saying he cultivated relationships on the golf course.” – The Boston Globe

“Where are you most likely to pick up germs?” – The Boston Globe

At last night’s council re-organization meeting, fewer than a handful of citizens braved the extreme cold weather to witness the swearing in of a slate of councillors and others forming the borough’s government. Citizen, and former councillor, Mary Wickenheiser lauded the council and said 2018 begins with a fully-elected council, rather than one with appointments. Columbia Spy has more coverage and photos of last night’s meeting.