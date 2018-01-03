AGENDA: Thursday night’s School Board meeting

Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors’
1/4/2018 [6:00PM-8:00PM] @ 200 N. 5th Street, Columbia, PA 17512
– COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING –
1. Welcome and Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Presentations
|a. Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit #13 – Dr. Brian Barnhart
5. Public Comment on Agenda Items Only
6. Communication
7. Action Items for tonight:
|a. A motion is requested to approve the Resolution Authorizing Proposed Preliminary Budget Display and Advertising and Authorizing Referendum Exception
8. Agenda Items – Minutes (Mr. Combs – Board President)
|a. Discussion on Minutes
|b. Action Item – Approve Minutes as listed:
9. Agenda Items – Curriculum & Instruction (Mrs. Kedney – Chair)
|a. Discussion of Curriculum & Instruction Items
|b. Curriculum Design Update – Dr. Gregg McGough
|c. Action Item – Design Update
10. Agenda Items – Finance and Audit/Property ( Mr. Knighton – Chair)
|a. Discussion of Committee Items
|b. Review of Monthly Financial Reports – Keith Ramsey
|c. Action Item – Approve the following Finance Items:
|d. Action Item – Approve Lancaster County Career and Technology Center’s Proposed General Fund Budget for 2018-19
|e. Action Item – Approve the 2017 Delinquent Real Estate Taxes
11. Agenda Items – Personnel/Extra-Curricular (Mr. Ford – Chair)
|a. Discussion of Committee Items
|b. Information Item
12. Director of Operations Report
13. Superintendent Updates
14. Public Comment on Agenda and Education Items
15. Adjournment