Thursday – 1-4-18

tenants rightsRIGHT TO SAFE AND DECENT HOUSING | There’s a string of comments about substandard rental issues at What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1 beginning with this one: “Who do i contact about a slumlord that doesnt take care of black mold in his properties? My uncle has been in and out of the hospital because of this.”

A slew of commenters offer suggestions, some with more accurate information than others. Mid-Penn Legal Services“A Tenant’s Right to Safe & Decent Housing” (Click on the image above to download as a .pdf file) contains accurate information that is helpful for landlords and tenants.

And should the amelioration process lead to legal resolution, another helpful document is “Preparing for Your Landlord/Tenant Hearing Before a Magisterial District Judge.”

According to this Columbia Borough Codes Department post, these are the TOP 10 VIOLATIONS FOUND DURING A RENTAL INSPECTION.

Healthy Colmbia Logos3CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health programs are geared to “create a thriving community in Columbia Borough that values, prioritizes and improves the health and well-being of its residents.”

Columbia’s sitting councillors and their committee assignments are posted at the Borough Website. Their contact telephone numbers are listed; email contact, though, is not.

“The bomb cyclone isn’t a winter hurricane — just a bad storm with good branding” VOX

Watch this video: Gotta’ get some bread and milk!

Unhinged – gets all news from FOX!VOX

“Pennsylvania Shuts Down Construction On Sunoco Gas Pipeline” CBS Philly

farmshowYay … it’s farm show time.

The Accomac Inn is for salePenn Live

PA Turnpike “Toll prices have more than doubled since 2009”WITF

“The moral is as simple as it gets — the public has a right to know — and it goes all the way up to the Supreme Court.” – From this Boston Globe review of the new Spielberg movie, “The Post.”

 

 

 

 

