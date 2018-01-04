Thursday – 1-4-18

RIGHT TO SAFE AND DECENT HOUSING | There’s a string of comments about substandard rental issues at What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1 beginning with this one: “Who do i contact about a slumlord that doesnt take care of black mold in his properties? My uncle has been in and out of the hospital because of this.”

A slew of commenters offer suggestions, some with more accurate information than others. Mid-Penn Legal Services‘ “A Tenant’s Right to Safe & Decent Housing” (Click on the image above to download as a .pdf file) contains accurate information that is helpful for landlords and tenants.

And should the amelioration process lead to legal resolution, another helpful document is “Preparing for Your Landlord/Tenant Hearing Before a Magisterial District Judge.”

According to this Columbia Borough Codes Department post, these are the “TOP 10 VIOLATIONS FOUND DURING A RENTAL INSPECTION.“

CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health programs are geared to “create a thriving community in Columbia Borough that values, prioritizes and improves the health and well-being of its residents.”

Columbia’s sitting councillors and their committee assignments are posted at the Borough Website. Their contact telephone numbers are listed; email contact, though, is not.

