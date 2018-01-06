Saturday – 1/6/18

NEWS RELEASE ~

Mary Auker-Endres to announce bid for Pennsylvania’s 98th Legislative District

Mary is ready to work for you in Harrisburg

ELIZABETHTOWN, PA, January 6 – Mary Auker-Endres will announce her candidacy for PA’s 98th Legislative District at a gathering at the Elizabethtown Train Station on Saturday, January 6th at 10:00AM.

“I grew up here in Lancaster county. I love watching my son, Jack, grow up here too: close to my parents, here with our friends, in the communities that shaped me” said Auker-Endres. “I have also been watching Harrisburg. I’ve seen our legislators enjoy their second highest in the nation pay, while I’ve seen our state’s credit downgraded, our confidence in government erode, and our state budgets come later and later.”

Running on a platform of expanded support for public education, fair wages for hard work, and reforming Harrisburg, Auker-Endres is up to the challenge of working for the residents of the 98th Legislative District.

“Harrisburg isn’t listening, but I am. And I’m ready to act. The people of our district, my neighbors in Elizabethtown, my friends in Mount Joy, Marietta, and Columbia—we deserve better” Auker-Endres continued.

Mary Auker-Endres, 32, lives in Elizabethtown with her husband, John, and her son, Jack. She holds a BA in Philosophy and Religion from Lebanon Valley College.