Time to be bid on: RGM and Watch and Clock Museum partner on anniversary celebration

COLUMBIA, PA: On November 29, 2017, the National Watch and Clock Museum celebrated 40 years since its opening to the public in 1977. The Museum is the Western Hemisphere’s top public timepiece museum with a collection of more than 13,000 clocks, watches, and timepiece–related items. It has held countless exhibit openings, parties, and educational programs and has delighted visitors from all corners of the world.

RGM MODEL 151-B: RGM/ETA 2892-A2. STAINLESS STEEL CASE, BRUSHED. POLISHED BEZEL. BLUE DIAL WITH CUSTOM PRINTING (SEE ABOVE). ON HIRSCH STRAP WITH RGM SIGNED BUCKLE. SERIAL #5060 – 1 MODIFICATION CUSTOM PRINTED DIAL: NAWCC LOGO – ETCHING CUSTOM ETCHING OF CASE BACK CRYSTAL WITH 40th ANNIVERSARY LOGO – RHODIUM SWORD HANDS WITH A RED TIP ON THE SECOND HAND.

Upon the occasion of the Museum’s anniversary, RGM Watch Co. of Mt. Joy generously offered to make a one-of-a-kind watch to mark the milestone. The watch has the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors logo on the dial and the Museum’s 40th Anniversary logo etched on the exhibition case on the back of the watch.

The watch was presented during the Museum’s anniversary celebration and has been proudly displayed in its lobby since the event. On January 15 it will go up for auction on eBay, with the proceeds going to aid the Museum’s mission to preserve the art, science, history, and technology of time and timekeeping.

Roland Murphy, CEO of RGM Watch Co. (which recently held its 25th anniversary celebration at the Museum), explains what making this watch means to him. “I have been a member of the NAWCC for a long time. This watch is a way I can say thanks to the organization that preserves so many wonderful things from horological history.”

Murphy adds, “My father died last year and he was also a longtime member. He also enjoyed the Museum and NAWCC events. So, from both of us, I am happy to support all things timekeeping.”

“The willingness of RGM Watch Co. to produce a one-of-a-kind watch commemorating the Museum’s 40th Anniversary is incredibly generous. The Museum and RGM have partnered on several occasions in the past and we are very excited to have our 40th Anniversary logo etched on a watch produced by our very good friends and supporters at RGM,” explains Museum Director Noel Poirier. “The funds that will be raised from the auction of this timepiece will help the Museum continue to fulfil its mission. Ultimately, we hope that the purchaser of the watch appreciates it as much as we do.”

The watch will excite any wristwatch enthusiast, but especially devotees of the NAWCC, the Museum, and the RGM Watch Co. Beginning January 15, bids can be placed at the Museum’s eBay store: http://www.ebay.com/usr/nawcc.org.

The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Inc. (NAWCC) is a 501(c)(3) educational charitable nonprofit organization with a worldwide membership over 12,000. The NAWCC is the world’s largest museum, research library, educational institution, and international community of horological professionals and enthusiasts dedicated to clocks, watches, time, and timekeeping. We are committed to being the world leader, educator, and advocate for horology and everyone interested in timepieces and horological issues.

April through November the National Watch & Clock Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. December through March hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Memorial Day through Labor Day the Museum is also open on Mondays. Discounts are available to seniors, students, AAA members, and groups of 10 or more. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call ahead. For more program information, directions, or general Museum information, call 717.684.8261 or visit our website at www.museumoftime.org.

