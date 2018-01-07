17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Sunday, 1/7/18

Mount Joy joins several other county communities planning to “hang Hometown Heroes banners starting this spring,” according to a brief in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

BannersOnPolesA banners in the Soldiers Grove area of the Capital Complex in Harrisburg.

Mount Joy’s also considering adopting a “Code of conduct” for its elected public servants modeled on Green Bay, Wisconsin’s.

Healthy Columbia | “A special food initiative is underway to help families with infants in the Columbia area.” FOX43-TV

gb ETHICS

Draining the swamp in Philly | new District Attorney fires 31 attorneysPhiladelphia Magazine

Pennsylvania Game Commission changes the name for its law-enforcement officers | now “state game wardens.”Pennsylvania news release

 

 

food-safety-inspections

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

warmerWarm up | “temperatures warm to around the 20 degree mark for Sunday afternoon”FOX43-TV

And now both the mega-lotteries are starting over. “A single ticket wins Saturday’s Powerball jackpot prize of $559 million” and the winner pays no state taxes. – PennLive

dirty-laundryThis post begins a string of “dirty laundry” at the What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1 facebook page: The last place you wanna work is at Burger King. They have horrible management and disrespectful ass people there.”

