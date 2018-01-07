Today’s news – Sunday, 1/7/18

Mount Joy joins several other county communities planning to “hang Hometown Heroes banners starting this spring,” according to a brief in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

A banners in the Soldiers Grove area of the Capital Complex in Harrisburg.



Mount Joy’s also considering adopting a “Code of conduct” for its elected public servants modeled on Green Bay, Wisconsin’s.

Healthy Columbia | “A special food initiative is underway to help families with infants in the Columbia area.” – FOX43-TV

Draining the swamp in Philly | new District Attorney fires 31 attorneys – Philadelphia Magazine

Pennsylvania Game Commission changes the name for its law-enforcement officers | now “state game wardens.” – Pennsylvania news release