Today’s news – Sunday, 1/7/18

Mount Joy joins several other county communities planning to “hang Hometown Heroes banners starting this spring,” according to a brief in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
A banners in the Soldiers Grove area of the Capital Complex in Harrisburg.
Mount Joy’s also considering adopting a “Code of conduct” for its elected public servants modeled on Green Bay, Wisconsin’s.
Healthy Columbia | “A special food initiative is underway to help families with infants in the Columbia area.” – FOX43-TV
Draining the swamp in Philly | new District Attorney fires 31 attorneys – Philadelphia Magazine
Pennsylvania Game Commission changes the name for its law-enforcement officers | now “state game wardens.” – Pennsylvania news release
Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.
… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.
Warm up | “temperatures warm to around the 20 degree mark for Sunday afternoon” – FOX43-TV
And now both the mega-lotteries are starting over. “A single ticket wins Saturday’s Powerball jackpot prize of $559 million” and the winner pays no state taxes. – PennLive
