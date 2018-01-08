17512 Columbia

Precipitation (freezing rain & sleet) lead to school early dismissals

EARLY DISMISSALThis notice is at the Columbia Borough School District Website. NOTE: The “good call” has been added by Columbia news, views & reviews.

Hempfield, too, has this message at its Website.

  • Due to today’s late morning/early afternoon weather forecast, students will be dismissed three hours early. Lunches will be served and after school/evening activities are cancelled.

    Students will be dismissed at the following times:

    Middle School – 11:40 a.m. dismissal
    High School – 11:50 a.m. dismissal
    Elementary– 12:35 p.m. dismissal
    – AM Kindergarten: 11:45 a.m.
    – PM Kindergarten: Cancelled

