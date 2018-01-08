17512 Columbia

Borough Council meeting rescheduled to Tuesday evening due to weather conditions

meeting rescheduled

The above notice is posted at the Borough Website – http://www.columbiapa.net/borough-council-meeting-for-tonight-rescheduled-for-1-9-18-7-pm/

The Shade Tree Commission will be keeping their 6:30 pm meeting tomorrow as they have a short agenda, but need to elect new officers, according to Council President, Kelly Murphy.

ALERT from the Lancaster County Website:

County Offices will be closing early today . . .

Due to poor weather conditions, Lancaster County Offices will be closing at 3:00PM today, Monday, 1/8/2018.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s