Borough Council meeting rescheduled to Tuesday evening due to weather conditions

The above notice is posted at the Borough Website – http://www.columbiapa.net/borough-council-meeting-for-tonight-rescheduled-for-1-9-18-7-pm/

The Shade Tree Commission will be keeping their 6:30 pm meeting tomorrow as they have a short agenda, but need to elect new officers, according to Council President, Kelly Murphy.

ALERT from the Lancaster County Website:

County Offices will be closing early today . . .

Due to poor weather conditions, Lancaster County Offices will be closing at 3:00PM today, Monday, 1/8/2018.