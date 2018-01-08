17512 Columbia

Theft from Chestnut Street Turkey Hill

th robbbery

On 01-05-18 at approx. 0143 hrs. the Columbia Borough Police were called to the Turkey Hill located at 342 Chestnut St. for a robbery. The two (2)pictured males took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled towards the rear of the store. At least one of the males was reported to be armed with a handgun. If anyone has information or was in the area around this time and noticed the two pictured males, please contact the police department at 717-684-7735. – Columbia Police Department Crime Watch

