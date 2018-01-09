Today’s news – Tuesday, 1/9/18

Confident or back on the same old path? “US consumer debt surges by the most in over 2 years to $3.8 trillion.” – Business Insider

We’ll see; other mayors have promised this too. | In an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, Lancaster’s new mayor pledges to get the city on track by im[proving communicating. She will “turn toward social media and a more interactive website to inform residents about city processes and projects.” You go, Lady!

But Lancaster City does have a facebook page.

Where do your taxes go; in Pennsylvania, they pay for the “State (to pay) $900,000 to settle a sexual harassment claim.” – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

New endeavor coming to 409 Locust Street according to this post at What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1: “We are coming to COLUMBIA!! We are so excited!!!”

“(Columbia) is incredibly well-positioned for a commuter but also provides amenities that no other location has in this area: access to river amenities, access to hiking and climbing. If you haven’t been to Columbia, you would be surprised at what you’re finding, and in the next five years, it’s definitely a place you’ll want to consider for housing and for a variety of things.” – Developer Benjamin Myers in an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Myers is a partner in the group that’s planning “luxury apartments” in Lo-Lo – that’s our trendy speak for Lower Locust Street.



“ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION COLUMBIA ANIMAL SHELTER HAS BEEN INCORPORATED UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE B OF THE NONPROFIT CORPORATION LAW OF 1988 GIBBEL KRAYBILL & HESS LLP ATTORNEYS” – Legal Notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

Another fire department is taking bids to sell its fire station and property – Lancaster Online

“REAL ID in Pa. explained: It costs $60.50. You might need it soon. You can’t have it yet.” – The Lebanon Daily News

“More motorcycle riders, more deaths, fewer helmets” – The Lebanon Daily News

You gotta’ love it when the upper crust gets bamboozled – The Washington Post