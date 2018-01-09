17512 Columbia

multilevel marketing or pyramid scheme?

pyramid

Tupperware parties in the digital age: Tupperware parties may mostly be a thing of the past in the U.S. these days but social media has enabled a new crop of multilevel marketing companies to emerge in the digital age. We took a deep dive into clothing company LuLaRoe, which has grown to around 80,000 “consultants” since being founded in 2012. Consultants for the company set up Facebook groups for their shops and stream new merchandise in Facebook Live videos. While the marketing medium may have changed, concerns that multilevel marketing companies are pyramid schemes remain. LuLaRoe is already facing a class action lawsuit alleging that it is running a pyramid scheme, which the company denies.

SOURCE: MarketPlace

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s