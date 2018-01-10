Today’s news – Wednesday, 1/10/18

Monday afternoon’s sleet and freezing rain pushed the January council meeting to last night. It also provided the conflict and change that led to at least two revisions from the preliminary meeting agenda. Last night’s agenda (final version) did not include these previously slated presentations.

Presentation by Dan Jurman – update on Capital Workforce

Presentation of the year-end report from the Borough’s Community/Economic Development Consultant, Rebecca Denlinger.

It did, though, include the promised annual report from the Susquehanna Heritage organization’s Mark Platz, Hope Byers and Alison Aubrey (middle photo below) and a borough proclamation “Celebrating Catholic Schools Week.” National Catholic Schools week will be celebrated January 28 through February 5, 2018.

Mayor Leo Lutz read the proclamation; two students from Our Lady of the Angels received the proclamation.

According to the Susquehanna Heritage presentation, visitation and usage at the Columbia Crossings River Trail Center continues to increase.

