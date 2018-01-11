17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news – 1/11/18

undecided 2Great lyrics if you’re Ella Fitzgerald – not great if you’re POTUS.

Lousy role model for younger generations … and older ones, too. “Trump says it’s ‘unlikely’ he’ll give interview in Russia investigation”The Boston Globe

The Columbia Borough council Legislation committee’s December meeting minutes were posted at the borough Website yesterday.

Nice story: “Jock Clark Was the Best Friend I Ever Had”Purple Clover

Any you expected something different?Defanged regulations have big media licking their chops” – The Conversation

How are we doing with the flu? Flunearyou

“After flu kills fit 21-year-old, his parents issue dire warning: ‘It doesn’t seem real'” Penn Live

“Why is finding a cure for the common cold so difficult?”The Morning Call

“Take The ACE Quiz — And Learn What It Does And Doesn’t Mean”NPR [According to the Adverse Childhood Experiences study, the rougher your childhood, the higher your score is likely to be and the higher your risk for later health problems.]

fastnachtsTradition time

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s