Today’s news – Monday, 1/8/18

Last night, Americans and citizens of the world watching the Golden Globes were treated to a “presidential” speech. – CNN

“A tasting room for Columbia Kettle Works will go behind” the newly planned Zoetropolis in Lancaster. And “Taylor Kinney has joined the Zoetropolis team! Please help us spread the word like crazy about our plans for the Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse on Water Street.” – Zoetropolis facebook page

The agenda for Monday’s council meeting is posted at the Borough Website. Click here or on the above snapshot to download it.

Consolidation continues | UPMC Pinnacle acquires White Rose Ambulance Company – Central Penn Business Journal

What happens when new people come to town? The GOBAG’s get upset as the status quo begins to change. | The wave of development that has transformed this County has exploded in one town, nearly tripling the population since 2000 and sparking political battles between “the old guard” and newer arrivals. – The Washington Post

“15 Scariest Bridges in the World” – destinationtips

“Russian ‘specialness’ vs. American ‘exceptionalism’” – Pravda

How bad is daily life in Venezuela? Hard to imagine how far and how quickly this modern South American nation has fallen. – Today Venezuela

“Walmart opened 79 new stores last year | This year it will begin offering free wireless in most of its Mexico stores” – Mexico News Daily

In the swamp … it’s “good ole’ boy” – you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours time for “Kin-tucky” – WITF