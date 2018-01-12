So, where can people buy alcoholic beverages in Columbia?

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board maintains the dynamic list of establishments who hold (active and expired) licenses and associated permits. To find out where you can go to buy alcoholic beverages legally in Columbia (or anywhere in the state), visit this Website:

(https://plcbplus.pa.gov/pub/Default.aspx?PossePresentation=LicenseSearch ) and fill in the blanks.

Here’s the first part of Columbia’s establishments:

Columbia Borough enacted legislation in December that addresses non-PLCB licensed establishments: BYOB CLUB (otherwise known as BRING YOUR OWN BOTTLE CLUB)

“Any business facility not licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, wherein patrons 21 years of age or older may, after payment of a fee (which includes, but is not limited to, any fee for setup, merchandise or other charge which is required to be paid upon entry into the BYOB club), cover charge or other temporary entry fee, consume alcoholic beverages which said patrons have carried in, into or onto the BYOB club premises.”