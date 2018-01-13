Saturday – 1/13/2018 | a look at the Columbia Borough 2018 budget

Police Department facebook page posts include notices of (1) a burglary at The Medicine Shoppe (which was published days ago in LNP – Always Lancaster) and an IRS scam.

A question about the RCAP grant funding was posed at a recent council meeting. Here’s the State’s Website explaining the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). Readers can download a listing of the RACP projects awarded through December 22, 2017.

The borough’s 2018 DRAFT Budget schedules are posted at the Website. Some items of interest:

The Trolley is slated to produce $9,000 in revenues in 2018. And trolley personnel and expenses are shown as $13,400 . Also under in the Community Investment section of the budget, there’s an additional $5,000 allocated.

shows 2018 salary compensation of The Market House is budgeted for $27,000 in expenses.

is budgeted for $27,000 in expenses. The Land Bank: $100,000

In the Community Investment section, contributions to The Columbia Economic Development Corporation have been reduced to ZERO. Contributions to Parks and Recreation have significantly increased, as have contributions to other organizations. Movies under the stars gets $10,000.

shows a a more than for the Trail Services Building – Susquehanna Gateway. A 30 percent jump in employee benefits dominated by huge increases in health insurance costs.

dominated by huge increases in health insurance costs. Contributions “in lieu of taxes” are projected at a paltry $12,000.

About a year ago, Columbia news, views & reviews wrote this:

How many of Columbia’s non-profits make “in-lieu-of” payments to the Borough for public services?

The Borough responded to our “right to know” request and provided a list of only four of the up to 100 or so registered non-profits.

These four contributed a total of $12,150 in 2015.

Each year the borough office sends this invitation to the registered non-profits to encourage them to consider an “in lieu of taxes” contribution.

Many non-profits across the county contend they provide significant services that benefit persons in the communities they exist. Many citizen tax payers, however, are burdened with increasing tax payments for services.