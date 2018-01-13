17512 Columbia

and in other news today – 1/13/18

Sure! “So even though he’s running for governor, he said that was not the reason he was there.” | “2018 Pa. Farm Show’s livestock auction a record-breaker largely due to one man”Penn Live

“War’s Other Victims: Animals” The New York Times

“It makes more money than Amazon, but you’ve never heard of Pa.’s biggest company”Lebanon Daily News

Retailer belt tighteningPenn Live

Being poor is not easy | “Workshop gives business, government leaders a taste of poverty”Central Penn Business Journal

narcan

“State opioids order sparks funding concerns for first responders” Central Penn Business Journal

“Governor Wolf is taking a substantial additional step to declare the heroin and opioid epidemic as a statewide disaster emergency.”

flushesEditorial The New York Times: “Donald Trump Flushes Away America’s Reputation”

POTUS Tip: How to stifle women – pay them. The Boston Globe

and this is what spineless lackeys doGee, Paul Ryan, great role model for your kids and the nations. NOT!

Government has been very, very good to me | True in many states, but especially in Massachusetts where this list is just revoltingThe Boston Globe

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s