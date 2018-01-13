and in other news today – 1/13/18

Sure! “So even though he’s running for governor, he said that was not the reason he was there.” | “2018 Pa. Farm Show’s livestock auction a record-breaker largely due to one man” – Penn Live

“War’s Other Victims: Animals” – The New York Times

“It makes more money than Amazon, but you’ve never heard of Pa.’s biggest company” – Lebanon Daily News

Retailer belt tightening – Penn Live

Being poor is not easy | “Workshop gives business, government leaders a taste of poverty” – Central Penn Business Journal

“State opioids order sparks funding concerns for first responders” – Central Penn Business Journal

“Governor Wolf is taking a substantial additional step to declare the heroin and opioid epidemic as a statewide disaster emergency.”

Editorial – The New York Times: “Donald Trump Flushes Away America’s Reputation”

POTUS Tip: How to stifle women – pay them. – The Boston Globe

and this is what spineless lackeys do – Gee, Paul Ryan, great role model for your kids and the nations. NOT!

Government has been very, very good to me | True in many states, but especially in Massachusetts where this list is just revolting – The Boston Globe