17512 Columbia

Talk about a “major screw up!”

hawaii

Unbelievable!

I just got a call from a 90-something year old person in Honolulu.

She is confused, understandably,  because the “Emergency officials mistakenly send out missile threat alert.”

It’s incredibly scary for everyone.

And it is entirely unacceptable. Heads need to roll on this “sorry ass” excuse.

Here are twitter accounts from Hawaii.

https://twitter.com/search?q=emergency+hawaii&ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Esearch

http://nbc4i.com/2018/01/13/emergency-alert-about-ballistic-missile-sent-to-hawaii-residents-ema-says-no-threat/

 

“Hawaii officials say ‘NO missile threat’ amid emergency alerts” The Washington Post

