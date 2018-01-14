Sunday’s news [Hawaii, The Post & Freedoms] – 1/14/18

Columbia celebrates Coach Kreiser, others at anniversary event – Lancaster Online

We spoke again with our nonagenarian yesterday afternoon; this time she was in a more composed and, even, jocular frame of mind. She, as other Hawaiians, had every right to be rattled after the “Botched test of alert system leads to 38 minutes of terror.” Many Columbia area residents will recall the uncertainty, the confusion and the fear that set in in March of 1979 when the Three Mile Island nuclear event happened. For Hawaiians, the same uncertainty, fear and confusion was there but since the message of imminent missile attack is so top of mind due to the North Korean tension … but intensified.

Our nonagenarian moved to Hawaii 45 years ago and has witnessed enormous change in the Islands. She and all Hawaiians, of course, have a first hand experience of having Pearl Harbor right there. Hawaiians have deep understanding of a foreign attack. “We were literally crying. And it wasn’t funeral tears it was like hysteric tears, like a movie.”

Tears and panic | “The false alert came amid high international tensions over North Korea’s development of ballistic nuclear weapons. The alert was not corrected for 38 minutes.” – Reuters

The line of type beneath The Washington Post logo says it all. This already great nation has endured despotic, insane leadership before and the movie, The Post, is something real “truth seekers” and lovers of this nation have to see.

The despot then was Richard Milhous Nixon; today, it’s another, likely more dangerous, one. Nixon was a guy who wanted to obliterate the public’s right to know. Thank goodness, there were people then at The Washington Post who chose to sacrifice their fortunes and reputations to do the right thing. The editor and the owner of the newspaper chose to publish the report about the truth about the failed Vietnam incursion.

Then, though, the Supreme Court made the decision to allow The Post to publish. Today’s leadership would choose to control, stack or do away with the judicial segment of the federal government.

We saw the movie yesterday. In disclosure, we admit that a decades long career of working in newspapers may color our perspective. But we do encourage people who care about government transparency, preservation of the American democracy and just doping the right thing for people who live in and love this nation to see the film.

“‘The Post’ contains important reminders about the vital role that a highly professional, fair-minded press can play in a democracy.”

Here’s a comment from the Rotten Tomatoes review of The Post: “The Post goes beyond chastising clickbaity media sensationalism and serves as a stark reminder of the purpose of the press in any democracy.”

There is lots of good dialogue in this film; here are some quotes:

“If we don’t hold them accountable, who will?”

” If the government wins, The Washington Post will cease to exist.”

“What will happen if we don’t publish? We will lose! The country will lose!”

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. Irony … Musser’s Market in West Hempfield Township makes the list this week. What about the Musser’s Market in Columbia? You’ll never know unless you file a “right-to-know” request to see the Columbia inspection report (oh, yeah, you’ll have to pay to get a copy of the report.) And the inspection report will be the non-standard Columbia report and the report will not be posted at the State’s inspection list website.

York County’s Inspections Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County. … except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. Reading the letters-to-the-editor always brings to the forefront of our mind the importance of the principles of the First Amendment. Like it or not, and remember the First Amendment deals directly with government curtailment of speech, the letter writers are on all sides of the spectrum. There are loony tunes statements from those who are regular letter writers like this one who want readers “think about those male officers who suffer in silence.” There are lots of letters spouting fundamentalist religious dogma. There are letters condemning the newspaper in which the letter-to-the editor is published. There are letters praising the publication or its online component. FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AND SPEECH AND THE PRESS are hallmarks of this great nation. So, elected public servants (Scott Martin, et al) who want to control and deny these freedoms, don’t. Like them or agree with them or not, we value the open discourse of ideas. Tomorrow is the Martin Luther King Day holiday (and this year it actually is on the anniversary of the date of his birth). “It is seen as a day to promote equal rights for all Americans, regardless of their background,” and it’s an official holiday in the Borough.