17512 Columbia

WARNING: FAKE news website

fakeSo much caution has to be taken when using the Internet to get reliable news. While researching via google, we happened across this Website: https://www.martinlutherking.org/

One might think that the “.org” extender might lead to a legitimate site. WARNING: The Website is registered to Stormfronta “community of racial realists and idealists. We are White Nationalists who support true diversity and a homeland for all peoples.” It is a hate site.

Despite an Internet shutdown in 2017, Stormfront is back. While not listed at WikiPedia’s “List of fake news websites”, this one is a fake news Website.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s