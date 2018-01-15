WARNING: FAKE news website

So much caution has to be taken when using the Internet to get reliable news. While researching via google, we happened across this Website: https://www.martinlutherking.org/

One might think that the “.org” extender might lead to a legitimate site. WARNING: The Website is registered to Stormfront – a “community of racial realists and idealists. We are White Nationalists who support true diversity and a homeland for all peoples.” It is a hate site.



Despite an Internet shutdown in 2017, Stormfront is back. While not listed at WikiPedia’s “List of fake news websites”, this one is a fake news Website.