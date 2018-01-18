Thursday’s news – 1/18/18

It ain’t over yet – unless 231 years of American liberties are completely gone | “Columbia nuns to argue in federal court that gas pipeline violated their religious freedom” – Lancaster Online

But the local “trumpite” wants to take away a First Amendment right. the right to protest. There are existing caveats within the right to peaceful assembly.

DUH! Who didn’t know this? “Trump’s border wall promise was ‘uninformed’ and Mexico won’t pay for it, John Kelly says” – The Los Angeles Times

More development (traffic congestion) coming as Stumpf Field goes on the block for $5 million.

“The Borough of Columbia’s new Parks and Recreation Committee is seeking residents to serve on its Advisory Board. Members will serve three year terms and will be appointed by Borough Council. The purpose of the Advisory Board is to assist the Committee in identifying opportunities for recreational activities in the Borough and to make recommendations for improvements to our parks. Advisory Board members should commit to attending Committee meetings on the second Thursday of each month and be invested in providing safe parks and healthy and fun recreation for our residents. Please send a letter of interest to Greg Sahd, Borough Manager (gsahd@columbiapa.net). Please respond before February 7, 2018 at 4:00 PM.” – Borough e-blast

Always room at the guv’ment trough – The York Daily Record

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster POLICE LOG: “MANHEIM TWP.: Freddy Jovan Rodriguez-Morales, 23, of Columbia, was charged with possession of marijuana after a Jan. 16 traffic stop in the 2500 block of Lititz Pike, police said.”

“Nothing is certain in life but death and taxes. And in Donald Trump’s case, lies.” ~ Pamela Meyer – BrainyQuote

It’s another clunky, jerky clickbait site at Penn Live: “The 35 poorest towns in Pennsylvania”

Most think the first year was a failure – WITF

“Ah, but that medical report: “A tall tale? Accuracy of Trump’s medical report – and new height – questioned. So-called ‘Girthers’ question why Trump’s stated height is taller than his license says, and the convenience of his being 1lb shy of obese.” – The Guardian

Meanwhile in the swamp murkiness: “Photographer Says He Lost His Job After Leaking Pictures Of Rick Perry And Coal CEO” – NPR

How would you score? Take a cognitive test “like the one Trump took?” – The Boston Globe

Seriously? POTUS’s “The Highly-Anticipated 2017 Fake News Awards” on the GOP’s Website. Yep, the party of Lincoln is now the party of Trump. Remember this on election day, 2018, 2019, 2020.