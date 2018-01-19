Friday’s news – 1/29/18

A tidal wave of support at this facebook page for the Black Olive Diner following a post from someone who said, “… a

Ice floes flow – SOURCE:with permission from Columbia Spy

Lots of are media are flocking to The River for pictures of the ice floes and resultant flooding; Columbia Spy‘s got really good photos here.

The newly constructed Borough Parks and Recreation council committee is committed and off and running and there’s a slate of community involvement items a the first meeting’s minutes posted at the Borough Website.

What happens when you head towards the Super Bowl and your QB is hurting? “Fear grips Patriot Nation” – The Boston Globe

2017 Report: 4.1% of the County’s police calls; 1.9% of the County’s population: 2017 Communications Statistics

Shining the light … So, yesterday’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial must have contributed to the two Pennsylvania senators deciding to reveal the names of the persons under consideration for the “impending vacancy on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.” In an article in today’s newspaper it states, “On Thursday, they told LNP it was always their intention to release the names after first consulting with the candidates during their interviews.” Sure!

Ed Schopf of Mountville in a letter-to-the-editor posits that LNP – Always Lancaster‘s opinion pages are weighted to one side, “It relies too heavily on columnists from such liberal papers as The Washington Post and The New York Times.” That’s not our take. That’s one reason we find the letters-to-the-editor page and comments following articles to be a better barometer of public sentiment than national columnists. There are letters from those on the polarized points and. sometimes, centrists.

Can anyone know who’s coaching national columnists … or letter writers? Absolutely not. Are letter writers, particularly the repeat and frequent ones, representative? Absolutely not! Could everyone have an agenda? Absolutely!



Porn pays – The Hill

When the owners of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette read an editorial in their own newspaper; they disputed it with a letter-to-the-editor.

Pennsylvania’s Emergency Alert system has two-person accountability – WITF

Heading down the slippery slope | Supreme Court: It’s OK to have “partisan gerrymandering.” – The New York Times

One Website says Giant is PA’s best grocery store – Central Penn Business Journal