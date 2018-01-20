Fourth Friday Organizational Meeting | January 28

The Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an information session on Sunday, January 28 at 2PM at Perfect Settings (200 Locust St. Columbia, PA 17512) for what’s “hoped to be lively discussion to kick start Fourth Friday in 2018 in Columbia, Marietta, and Wrightsville Boroughs.”

Please RSVP to Ashley Beshore at 717-684-5249 x12 or email svcc@parivertowns.com by January 25, 2018.

The Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce promotes Fourth Friday, but the businesses are responsible for their own Fourth Friday activities.

This 2013 news release began with:

“The Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (SVCC) will be assuming the role of coordinator for Fourth Friday programming in the Columbia, Marietta and Wrightsville area beginning in March, 2013. Chrisandra Davis, former coordinator for this monthly event, relinquished the role ending with the December 2012 Fourth Friday event.”

There’s a click-through for First Friday at the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Website home page.