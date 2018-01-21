17512 Columbia

OPINIONS: Deaths of democracy and journalism

death of democracy

“This is how democracies die: Defending our constitution requires more than outrage” – The Guardian

“Journalists in the US are facing an unprecedented crackdown on their work. This crackdown is at its most visible when it intersects with protest” – The Guardian

“Goodbye Nonpartisan Journalism. And Good Riddance. Disinterested reporting is overrated.” Politico

“Why click-bait will be the death of journalism”PBS

 

 

One comment

  1. Not to mention the death of LOCAL news. It’s only sights like this one that keep us informed. Since it’s your sight, you’re free to jump into national politics but that’s not why I come here. Your efforts are appreciated.

