Burger King | Whopper Neutrality

“The repeal of Net Neutrality is a hot topic in America, but it can be very difficult to understand. That’s why the BURGER KING® brand created WHOPPER® Neutrality, a social experiment that explains the effects of the repeal of Net Neutrality by putting it in terms anyone can understand: A WHOPPER® sandwich. This effort aims to help people understand how the repeal of Net Neutrality will impact their lives. The BURGER KING® brand believes the Internet should be like the WHOPPER® sandwich: the same for everyone. Help keep Net Neutrality safe by signing the petition at Change.org/SavetheNet”

“Actual Guests. Fake pricing for illustration purposes only. TM & © 2018 Burger King Corporation. All rights reserved.”

Brilliant, Burger King. Thank you.