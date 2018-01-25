Thursday’s news – 1/25/18

Blighted properties identified in LEGAL NOTICE – Lancaster Online

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster’s POLICE LOG: ” MANOR TWP.: Two brothers are facing charges after police stopped two cars for careless driving Jan. 10 near Franklin and Seitz roads. Elijah H. Kemp, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension, police said. Officials said he was in possession of several thousand dollars, a digital scale, marijuana and cocaine. Nihemiah Kemp, 28, of the 600 block of 12th Street, Columbia, was charged with two firearms violations and possession with intent to deliver heroin, police said. He was found in possession of a loaded 45-caliber handgun that had the serial number scratched off, and he had marijuana and heroin that was packaged for sale, police said. Police say the brothers were driving in different cars.”