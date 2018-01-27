Saturday’s news items – 1/27/2018

Columbia takes top of page one in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster
“Flu season hitting baby boomers particularly hard, CDC says” – CBS News
SOURCE: CDC – Weekly Report
Lancaster County’s got 973 reported cases – PA Department of Health
“Scammers impersonate the Social Security Administration” – Federal Trade Commission
This Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs VIDEO takes a look at preparing for those emergency situations that are never gonna’ happen … but do.
Fundies don’t care about stormy weather | “Trump and an Adult Film Actor? No Problem, Say Evangelical Leaders” – BuzzFlash
At an away game, Trump gets “boos and hisses from the crowd, which included world leaders, heads of global companies, intellectuals and foreign media.” – The Los Angeles Times
“Do Not Call registrations don’t expire” – Federal Trade Commission
“Battle of the Bulge re-enactment Feb 2-3 at Fort Indiantown Gap” – The Lebanon Daily News
Looking for a fried Bologna Sandwich, a Lebanon Bologna Reuben, a Snitzer (cheeseburger with a slice of Lebanon Bologna on a pretzel roll), a grilled Bologna Sandwich or deep fried Lebanon Bologna? Then today’s your day at the Bologna Fest and Winter Carnival.
3 comments
They are trying to engage the youth? It was announced several times at public meetings that the borough is trying to come up with about $15,000 to fund a youth-style gym. They don’t have the money? Money in the amount of $40,000 was found for a fence along Heritage Drive. Money in the amount of $8,000+ was found for trees planted on properties along Heritage Drive. Money found to operate an empty trolley, yet $15,000 escapes them.
Yeah, talk abounds. Actions, not so much.
What’s with the old armory; who owns/uses it?
$15,000? I doubt that would buy two nets and a ball after passing through government purchaseing procedures.