Simple Sheet Pan Suppers

At times, spending hours in the kitchen can be a relaxing, enjoyable experience. However, even for avid home cooks, a busy weeknight isn’t one of those times. Fortunately, these sheet pan recipes for Spicy Sheet Pan Roasted Jambalaya, Easy Drumstick-Quinoa Sheet Pan Supper and Sheet Pan-Style Buddha Bowls make it easy to create dishes with exceptional flavor depth that come together quickly and clean up just as fast.

To download the recipe as a .pdf for enlarging, sharing and printing, click on the graphic below.