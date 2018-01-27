17512 Columbia

Simple Sheet Pan Suppers

At times, spending hours in the kitchen can be a relaxing, enjoyable experience. However, even for avid home cooks, a busy weeknight isn’t one of those times. Fortunately, these sheet pan recipes for Spicy Sheet Pan Roasted Jambalaya, Easy Drumstick-Quinoa Sheet Pan Supper and Sheet Pan-Style Buddha Bowls make it easy to create dishes with exceptional flavor depth that come together quickly and clean up just as fast.

To download the recipe as a .pdf for enlarging, sharing and printing, click on the graphic below. sheet pan

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s