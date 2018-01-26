Independent Journalism matters

“We, as a society, need investigative journalists more than ever.

“What finally started this reckoning and ended this decades-long cycle of abuse was investigative reporting. Without that first Indianapolis Star story in August 2016; without the story where Rachael [Denhollander] came forward publicly shortly thereafter – he would still be practicing medicine, treating athletes and abusing kids.

“Let that sink in for a minute.

“Right now, he would be at his office … abusing children. Had it not been for the investigative reporters and Rachael, who brought this case.”

Angela Povilaitis, Michigan Assistant Attorney General

SOURCE: USA TODAY Network email

IndyStar launched an investigation into USA Gymnastics in 2016 that revealed the organization had followed a policy of not reporting all sexual abuse allegations against its coaches and team doctor Larry Nassar. On Jan. 24, Nassar was sentenced up to 175 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct in this case.