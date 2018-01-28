17512 Columbia

Scenes seen on Sunday | the last Sunday of January 2018

This ad appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.trolley ad

This was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of Locust Street today! What’s wrong with dog owners? Just guessing it’s the dog’s and not the owner’s.doodoo

Lean to – Some of the trees at the River Park leaning to the left.trees

New occupant coming to town! It’s the sign on the window of the building at 237 Locust Street, Columbia – the building that used to be occupied by Venues and others.coming to columbiaHere’s the facebook page.

Here’s the Website.

Here’s what the Website says City Gate is: “City Gate Lancaster: to release the Kingdom of God through prayer, mission & justice. worship. equipping. serving.

A place of possibility.

Where its possible to hope, to pray, to grow and to experience the love of God.

A place that beats with God’s heartbeat for the lost, the broken, the weary and the hurting.

A place to step into your dream and calling

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s