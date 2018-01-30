Look up, “lunar lovers”!

Earth’s shadow obscures the view of a so-called supermoon during another total lunar eclipse — this one in Brussels in 2015. – Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

“Set your alarm clock – early Wednesday morning, there’s a lunar event that hasn’t been seen since 1866.

“And it’ll be at least partially visible in all 50 U.S. states – though the views will get better and better the farther west you live.

“Let’s break this down. This event – called a super blue blood moon – is actually three fairly common lunar happenings all happening at the same time.

“And scientists say that information gathered during the event could help them figure out where to land a rover on the moon.”

Read more about the Blue Moon, the Lunar eclipse; The Super Moon; the Blood Moon at NPR. – click here.