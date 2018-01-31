On Thursday, March 22, from 7 to 9 p.m., come with your friends to the National Watch & Clock Museum in Columbia, PA, for a “Clocktail Party”!

COLUMBIA, PA: It’s creative, it’s fun, and it’s one-of-a-kind! It’s called functional art and you can design your very own!

On Thursday, March 22, from 7 to 9 p.m., come with your friends to the National Watch & Clock Museum in Columbia, PA, for a “Clocktail Party”! Create a clock while you enjoy a cocktail. Whether it’s a record album or cover, a tin sign or a wooden shape, with art supplies participants will have all they need to make a clock that expresses what they like. Staff from the Museum will be on hand to guide participants through the clock-making process. A quartz movement added to the clock will allow it to be “functional art” either hung in your home or given as a gift.

Throughout the evening, wine, beer, and a signature clocktail will be served along with light hors d’oeuvres. The event cost of $30 will include one free drink with additional drinks available for purchase. Clocktails is an adults-only event and attendees must be 21 or over.

“Every summer the Museum has a popular program for children called “Make-and-Take Time,” in which young ones make their own clocks. Coupled with this fun event and spawned from the fun adults have been enjoying during area paint nights, the Museum initiated the “Clocktail Party” that allows for clocks and cocktails all in one!” explains Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Kim Craven.

Preregistration for Clocktail Party is required by calling 717.684.8261, ext. 211 or emailing giftshop@nawcc.org.

The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Inc. (NAWCC) is a 501(c)(3) educational charitable nonprofit organization with a worldwide membership over 12,000. The NAWCC is the world’s largest museum, research library, educational institution, and international community of horological professionals and enthusiasts dedicated to clocks, watches, time, and timekeeping. We are committed to being the world leader, educator, and advocate for horology and everyone interested in timepieces and horological issues. We share the story of TIME.

April through November the National Watch & Clock Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. December through March hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Memorial Day through Labor Day the Museum is also open on Mondays. Discounts are available to seniors, students, AAA members, and groups of 10 or more. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call ahead. For more program information, directions, or general Museum information, call 717.684.8261 or visit our website at www.museumoftime.org.

