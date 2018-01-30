On Tuesday – 01/30/2018

Clickbait | The 50 worst school districts in the state – Penn Live
Everything’s for sale!“If you donate to President Donald Trump’s campaign, your name will appear during a campaign-run livestream of his State of the Union address.” – Snopes
“The annual State of the Union pageant is a hideous, dispiriting, ugly, monotonous, un-American, un-republican, anti-democratic, dreary, backward, monarchical, retch-inducing, depressing, shameful, crypto-imperial display of official self-aggrandizement and piteous toadying.” – Kevin Williamson’s jeremiad in 2014
Crime sprees | In other parts of the county too – Lancaster Online
High school teacher steals student’s “student’s purse and using the teen’s Victoria’s Secret gift card. – Penn Live
Where’s the outrage? Vietnam – all over again | “Watchdog Report Shows Gaps In Information About Afghanistan War” – NPR
Gone | “Indians to stop using Wahoo logo starting in ’19” – Major League Baseball
One comment
If Cola school district would double the the amount of money they spend, we could do as poorly as those below us. How the h does a district have 30,000 per student to spend (Wilkinsberg #1).