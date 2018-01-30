17512 Columbia

On Tuesday – 01/30/2018

Clickbait | The 50 worst school districts in the statePenn Live

Everything’s for sale!map of united states with random one hundred dollars bills background“If you donate to President Donald Trump’s campaign, your name will appear during a campaign-run livestream of his State of the Union address.”Snopes

“The annual State of the Union pageant is a hideous, dispiriting, ugly, monotonous, un-American, un-republican, anti-democratic, dreary, backward, monarchical, retch-inducing, depressing, shameful, crypto-imperial display of official self-aggrandizement and piteous toadying.” – Kevin Williamson’s jeremiad in 2014

Crime sprees | In other parts of the county tooLancaster Online

High school teacher steals student’s “student’s purse and using the teen’s Victoria’s Secret gift card. – Penn Live

outrage

Where’s the outrage? Vietnam – all over again | “Watchdog Report Shows Gaps In Information About Afghanistan War”NPR

chief wahooGone | “Indians to stop using Wahoo logo starting in ’19”Major League Baseball

 

  1. If Cola school district would double the the amount of money they spend, we could do as poorly as those below us. How the h does a district have 30,000 per student to spend (Wilkinsberg #1).

