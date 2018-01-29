In search of a market – we found Flinchbaugh’s! You should, too.

In search of a market for some fresh items, we wandered over through the river and (loosely speaking) through the woods to Flinchbaughs’ Orchard & Farm Market on Saturday.

The absence of the Columbia Market House leaves a void for many. But Flinchbaugh’s is a family operation and their market is an opportunity for Columbians.

We picked up this list of specials at the market.

To find our more, click on the Website (http://www.flinchbaughsorchard.com/) or here for Flinchbaugh’s regularly updated facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/FlinchbaughsOrchard?fref=ts)