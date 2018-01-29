17512 Columbia

In search of a market – we found Flinchbaugh’s! You should, too.

In search of a market for some fresh items, we wandered over through the river and (loosely speaking) through the woods to Flinchbaughs’ Orchard & Farm Market on Saturday.flinchbaugh

The absence of the Columbia Market House leaves a void for many. But Flinchbaugh’s is a family operation and their market is an opportunity for Columbians.

We picked up this list of specials at the market.

fl specials

To find our more, click on the Website (http://www.flinchbaughsorchard.com/) or here for Flinchbaugh’s regularly updated facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/FlinchbaughsOrchard?fref=ts)

