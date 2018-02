Traffic citations listed

TY PAXTON LEESE, AGE 31. FROM LANCASTER, WAS CITED FOR CARELESS DRIVING, IN THE 100 BLOCK OF SOUTH FRONT STREET, AFTER AN ACCIDENT WHICH CAUSED HIS VEHICLE TO FLIP OVER ON HIS ROOF, CAUSING MINOR DAMAGE TO RAILROAD PROPERTY, 28 JANUARY 2018.

YADIRA A. RODRIGUEZ, AGE 31, OF COLUMBIA, WAS CITED FOR RIGHT TURN ON RED AND FOR OPERSTION (sic) OF VEHICLE WITHOUT OFFICIAL CERTIFICATE OF INSPECTION, AT THIRD AND LINDEN STREETS, 02 FEBRUARY 2018.

JENNIFER LYNN STILES, AGE 30, OF COLUMBIA, WAS CITED FOR DRIVING WHILE OPERATING PRIVLEGE (sic) IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED; REQUIRED FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; AND OPERATION OF VEHICLEL (sp) WITHOUT OFFICIAL CERTIFICATE OF INSPECTION, AT 3RD. AND LOCUST STREETS, 02 FEBRUARY 2018.

SOURCE: Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page