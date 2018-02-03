a “half-true” email

So, we got an email. You may have got the same one: it’s the one that spouts:

“Warren Buffett is asking everyone to forward this email to a minimum of 20 people, and to ask each of those to do likewise.In three days, most people in the United States will have the message. This is an idea that should be passed around.”

The thing is Warren Buffet is not asking anyone to do that.

PolitiFact

Snopes.com says while “Warren Buffett quipped about passing a law that says anytime there is a deficit of more than 3% of GDP, all sitting members of Congress are ineligible for re-election” – “Warren Buffett is most certainly not asking folks to forward the e-mail to others — that claim was added to the piece by an unknown party.”

Though, many will agree that the wishful thinking that is in the lengthy email is really a good way to “DRAIN THAT SWAMP.”