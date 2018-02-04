February 2018 | African American History Month

To commemorate and celebrate the contributions to our nation made by people of African descent, American historian Carter G. Woodson established Black History Week. The first celebration occurred on Feb. 12, 1926. For many years, the second week of February was set aside for this celebration to coincide with the birthdays of abolitionist/editor Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. In 1976, as part of the nation’s bicentennial, the week was expanded to a month. Since then, U.S. presidents have proclaimed February as National African-American History Month. – US Census Bureau

President Donald J. Trump Proclaims February 2018 as National African American History Month

“a “previously unknown photo of abolitionist Harriet Tubman believed to be the earliest photo of her in existence.” – SOURCE: AfricanAmericanhistoryMoonth.gov

