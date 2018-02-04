17512 Columbia

news on Super Sunday | 2/4/2018

where eagles flyIn Minneapolis … where it’s cold & snowy … where POTUS won’t be on the the pre-game interview … the best teams are evenly matched but the spread goes to the other guysEagles: most hated fansPatriots: most hated team

Another year older and deeper in debt – “The U.S. posted its largest budget deficit since 2013 in the fiscal year that ended in September. While … the administration says the tax bill will stimulate enough economic growth to cover lost revenue, Congress’s tax scorekeeper estimates the changes will raise deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.” – Bloomberg Markets

Ah, gotta’ love those thrifty Republicans | “The U.S. government is set to borrow nearly $1 trillion this year, an 84 percent jump from last year The Washington Post

VITACome to Columbia Community Life Network (CLN), to GET FREE TAX PREPARATION 336 Locust Street, Columbia

ryan tweetWeasel tweet – up and downChided for temporary tweet about Lancaster County resident’s tax savings. – The Washington Post

It’s the way politics happen in Lancaster County | Today’s editorial in LNP – Always Lancaster demonstrated that politics happen in the shadows. It’s a script that’s just followed by GOBAGs at all levels of government. Non-transparent dealings and hand-picked appointees insure the political caste system endures.

food-safety-inspections

Lancaster County Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

except those in ColumbiaColumbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

“red eye meatloaf special – meatloaf Benedict – meatloaf omelet – meatloaf casserole” – Some of the specials served at a Lancaster County diner featured in this PennLive article: “11 best restaurants for meatloaf to warm up during 6 more weeks of winter.”

vindicationSOURCE: joemygod.com

Vindication before readingThe Boston Globe

.

One comment

  1. Finally, I can agree with something that Trump has tweeted: “This is an American disgrace.” Yes, his presidency is an American disgrace.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s