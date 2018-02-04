news on Super Sunday | 2/4/2018

In Minneapolis … where it’s cold & snowy … where POTUS won’t be on the the pre-game interview … the best teams are evenly matched but the spread goes to the other guys … Eagles: most hated fans … Patriots: most hated team



Another year older and deeper in debt – “The U.S. posted its largest budget deficit since 2013 in the fiscal year that ended in September. While … the administration says the tax bill will stimulate enough economic growth to cover lost revenue, Congress’s tax scorekeeper estimates the changes will raise deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.” – Bloomberg Markets

Ah, gotta’ love those thrifty Republicans | “The U.S. government is set to borrow nearly $1 trillion this year, an 84 percent jump from last year“ – The Washington Post

Come to Columbia Community Life Network (CLN), to GET FREE TAX PREPARATION 336 Locust Street, Columbia

Weasel tweet – up and down – Chided for temporary tweet about Lancaster County resident’s tax savings. – The Washington Post

It’s the way politics happen in Lancaster County | Today’s editorial in LNP – Always Lancaster demonstrated that politics happen in the shadows. It’s a script that’s just followed by GOBAGs at all levels of government. Non-transparent dealings and hand-picked appointees insure the political caste system endures.

Lancaster County Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

“red eye meatloaf special – meatloaf Benedict – meatloaf omelet – meatloaf casserole” – Some of the specials served at a Lancaster County diner featured in this PennLive article: “11 best restaurants for meatloaf to warm up during 6 more weeks of winter.”

Vindication before reading – The Boston Globe

