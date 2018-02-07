PennDOT Connects -better communities through better collaboration

PennDOT Connects strives to build better communities through collaboration and coordination of resources and planning.

Attend an outreach session to:

Learn about PennDOT Connects – the need, the vision, and the benefits.

Understand how the initiative is implemented and evaluated.

Understand the roles and opportunities for communities, the private sector, local transportation agencies/authorities, and other local stakeholders who participate in PennDOT Connects.

Help shape future municipal training and technical assistance.

Share perspectives and expectations related to all aspects of local involvement.

The session will also provide an opportunity for municipalities to provide PennDOT with input regarding the resources and support they will need to make project coordination successful.

Municipalities should encourage their municipal administrator, planners, engineers, public works directors, and anyone involved in their transportation projects to attend this informative two-hour session.

The policy is being currently implemented, and municipal engagement must occur for a transportation project to be included in the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

To register, click here to attend the Lancaster County session on February 21 if you want to attend.

Date: February 21, 2018 Location: Lancaster County Planning Commission 150 North Queen Street, Suite 320 Lancaster, PA 17603 717-299-8333 Time: 9-11 am

Inclement Weather: If a session is cancelled due to weather, registered participants will be notified by 5 p.m. via email the day before the session.

For further information please email PAConnects@pa.gov or call 717.710.2090.