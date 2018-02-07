Roundup | cancer causing?

“GOP lawmakers threaten to pull funds after WHO cancer researchers warn Monsanto’s Roundup may cause cancer” – The Japan Times

Turns out the World Health Organization’s cancer agency researcher did not disclose important information and left important information out of his report. That information says, that Round up contains a chemical called glyphosate, and researchers “have come to the conclusion that it does not cause cancer.”

Here’s an article that contains a link to the full 2015 report.

And why else, the elected public servants take Monsanto’s money.