17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items – 2/7/18

Seriously | Here’s Penn Live‘s list of School closings and delays that contains “links to websites for schools in 11 central Pennsylvania counties where you can check to see which schools will get a late start, or declare a snow day.”

Columbia Police Departments Citations, etc.Columbia Police Department Crime Watch

art museum.jpgPhilly celebrates Eagles with mega-parade tomorrow. – How to watch the parade online: NBC10.com and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com will also livestream the parade. There is also an livestream Earthcam set up at the Franklin Institute, so you can watch the parade come down the Parkway from a bird’s-eye view, without commentary. – PhillyCurbed

pa org chargPennsylvania’s organization chart – from the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget’s 2018-19 Proposed Budget

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf presented his budget proposal for the next fiscal year on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 – Watch the Governor’s presentation here.

“Capitol Complex, other state government offices closed Wednesday”Penn Live

sketch

Lancaster’s Police Department released this sketch (for real) of a “man accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from a vendor last month at Central Market.” – Lancaster Online

Private sector does this one betterThe Los Angeles Times

nawcc watch soldRGM Watch Co., longtime friend of the Museum, who recently celebrated its 25th anniversary at the Museum, had generously offered to make a one-of-a-kind watch to mark the milestone. The watch has been made with the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors logo on the dial and the Museum’s 40th Anniversary logo etched on the exhibition case on the back of the watch.

SOURCE: news release

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s