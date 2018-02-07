Wednesday’s news items – 2/7/18

Seriously | Here’s Penn Live‘s list of School closings and delays that contains “links to websites for schools in 11 central Pennsylvania counties where you can check to see which schools will get a late start, or declare a snow day.”

Columbia Police Departments Citations, etc. – Columbia Police Department Crime Watch

Philly celebrates Eagles with mega-parade tomorrow. – How to watch the parade online: NBC10.com and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com will also livestream the parade. There is also an livestream Earthcam set up at the Franklin Institute, so you can watch the parade come down the Parkway from a bird’s-eye view, without commentary. – PhillyCurbed

Pennsylvania’s organization chart – from the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget’s 2018-19 Proposed Budget

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf presented his budget proposal for the next fiscal year on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 – Watch the Governor’s presentation here.

“Capitol Complex, other state government offices closed Wednesday” – Penn Live

Lancaster’s Police Department released this sketch (for real) of a “man accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from a vendor last month at Central Market.” – Lancaster Online

Private sector does this one better – The Los Angeles Times

RGM Watch Co., longtime friend of the Museum, who recently celebrated its 25th anniversary at the Museum, had generously offered to make a one-of-a-kind watch to mark the milestone. The watch has been made with the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors logo on the dial and the Museum’s 40th Anniversary logo etched on the exhibition case on the back of the watch.

SOURCE: news release