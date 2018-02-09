Friday news items – 2/9/2018

Good to see a burst of community communication releases at the Columbia Police Department facebook page

Republi-crats bring shutdown down and “Big government is officially back in style. Republicans now embracing the kind of free spending and budget deficits they once claimed to loathe.” – The New York Times

No drainage change in sight in the swamp! That partisan triple-chinned “pork-monger” POS from Kentucky.



“The merry-go-round of government shutdowns | While you were sleeping, the federal government shut down — but the whole thing is already over. The House just passed a sweeping budget bill, 240 to 186, following the Senate’s vote to pass the bill earlier this morning. The Senate vote was pushed past midnight — which is when funding from the stopgap spending bill passed last month ran out — amid a protest over the budget deficits from Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican. The bill, which keeps the government funded through March 23, includes money to combat the opioid crisis, improve mental health care, and provide aid to victims of last year’s hurricanes and wildfires. It also funds the Children’s Health Insurance Program for 10 years and community health centers for two years.” – STAT Morning Rounds

True emotional support? Flush that hamster. – The Boston Globe

North Korea’s “Army of Beauties” – better than a military parade.

Columbia wins the spy game | Lancaster’s got nearly government-owned 170 surveillance cameras for its 59,200 citizens; Columbia’s got 50 for its 10,300.

Come out to Some Enchanted Evening Night at Hinkle’s to “Dine With The Princesses” – Members of the Columbia High School Theatre Department will be at Hinkle’s performing as some of your All-Time Favorite, Beloved Princesses. You will also get a sneak peak at this year’s Spring Musical – a show so MAGICAL, we’re not allowed to say the name! 20% of your restaurant bill will go to support the Columbia Theatre Boosters.

Coffee, tea & paint at City Gate Columbia

“Two Vets Celebrate Love: ‘If You Came To See The Bride, You’re Out Of Luck’” – NPR