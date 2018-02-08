17512 Columbia

“Nobody likes a long, forced display of emotion. Except Donald Trump.”

OPINION COLUMNparade“Russian army officers march along Red Square during a Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Thursday, May 9, 1996. Russia staged an old-fashioned Soviet-style parade on Red Square to commemorate victory over nazi-Germany in World War II.” -AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

“Take Your Military Parade And Drop It In Your Gold-Plated Toilet”Task & Purpose

“Task & Purpose launched in 2014 to provide authentic and unfiltered perspectives on military and veterans issues in the post-9/11 era.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s