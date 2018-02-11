News items on Sunday – 2/11/2018

OPINION COLUMN: “We’ve trashed the oceans; now we are turning space into a junkyard for billionaires” – The Guardian

Click on graphic to enlarge.

Public Private Partnership results in huge grant improving traffic and pedestrian trails in Lititz area. (“A ‘significant portion’ of the remaining cost will be paid by Moravian Manor, Lititz Reserve and Lancaster Evangelical Free Church.”) – Lancaster Online

Bob Adams, The Turkey Hill Experience’s general manager, is the new chairperson of the board of director of Discover Lancaster – “a private nonprofit membership organization, and the official Destination Marketing Organization for Lancaster County – the “sales and marketing organization whose sole purpose is focused on generating the $2.64 billion in economic impact that tourism brings to the area annually.”

Positions at THE – SOURCE: LNP – Always Lancaster

You’re on your own, Stack – Penn Live

Lancaster County Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

What if Lititz’s mayor lived in Columbia? Or vice versa? The curious practice of gerrymandering does not happen at the local municipal level, thankfully. But at the state and federal levels, your vote might not count depending on the lunacy of geographic line-drawing.

Three Lancaster County boroughs have adopted resolutions supporting independent resdistricting commissions; they are: Millersville Borough – Passed Sep 26, 2017 Manheim Borough – Passed Jul 25, 2017 Marietta Borough – Passed Jul 11, 2017 Learn more about the process on February 19; The Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy is hosting a public education program on reforming Pennsylvania’s redistricting process. Fair Districts PA speaker Tony Crocamo will explain PA’s current redistricting process, demonstrate how it undermines democracy, and then offer a solution to the problem. The implications of the recent PA Supreme Court case will also be addressed.

Here’s one talented guy! See more about Nick DiSanto here – WITF

REALLY? “Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?” – POTUS tweet

And they said, “It can’t happen here.” | But it did when this autocratic despotic dictator was elected in Hungary’s election. – The New York Times [This is a must-read. News media laws were changed and there’s no more freedom of the press there.]

And now those RWNJs want to take away sick pay. – The Guardian

