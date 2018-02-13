A few items from last night’s council meeting

Last night’s council meeting followed it meeting agenda course until 10:51. The entire complement of councillors, the mayor, borough manager, assistant borough manager were on hand as were just under 20 persons in the gallery, most of whom remained throughout the course of the evening.

The Home of Hope agenda item requesting a borough donation in the amount of $30,000 was defeated in a 4-3 vote; council, instead, approved a $10,000 donation.

Considered in the borough council decision was the fact that The Home of Hope informed the borough that it had received its 501(c)(3) Internal Revenue Service approval.

The IRS Website lists hundreds of organizations operating in Columbia with 501(c)(3)3 designation: Organizations Eligible to Receive Tax-Deductible Charitable Contributions. Generally, organizations listed as 501(c)(3)3 are tax exempt.

Citizens learned that council committee minutes would not be posted at the borough website until the month following the separate meetings, at which minutes must be accepted. Instead, citizens can go to the website to find agendas for these meetings. Posted now a the borough website are these council committee meeting agendas for February:

The concept of “discretion” was introduced into an argument presented by a citizen last night. The citizen took issue with a quick ticket received following the accumulation of a light snowfall on the sidewalk outside the citizen’s home. The citizen submitted that the borough officials and staff ought apply discretion into codes violations. Here’s a discussion of “Judicial Discretion: Ten Guidelines for Its Use.”