and in other news

No good deed goes unpunished | Convicted sex offender fire chief resigns, says he will “”no longer be affiliated with any organization that helps anyone.” – Lancaster Online

It’s not a forgiving place – “his family was receiving death threats.”Firefighter Nation

“Time to post the results of restaurant inspections where customers can see them” LNP – Always Lancaster

“Carpentry student claims classmates harassed, assaulted her at Lancaster County CTC in Mount Joy”FOX43-TV

When an economy collapses | “Venezuela’s economy is so bad, parents are leaving their children at orphanages”The Washington Post

“White House releases budget, forecasts a decade of mounting debt” The Los Angeles Times

 

 

 

 

