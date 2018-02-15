In 2012, this European publication forecast: Divided States of America | Read this and weep!

We are seeing the continued fracturing of a nation. The bewildering chaos that is a daily form of the turbulence of politics in Wonderland has made millions of Americans confused, angered, detached and just plain weary.
In 2012, der Spiegel, a German newspaper published this prescient, four-part series:
- Part 1: Notes on the Decline of a Great Nation
- Part 2: Two Hostile Camps
- Part 3: America Falls Behind
- Part 4: The Mother of all Austerity Measures
Prescient, because it was before Trump. We’re convinced that the articles and other signs everyone saw then – predicted Trump.
“The hatred of big government has reached a level in the United States that threatens the country’s very existence. Americans everywhere may vow allegiance to the nation and its proud Stars and Stripes, but when it comes time to pay the bills and distribute costs, and when solidarity is needed, all sense of community evaporates.”