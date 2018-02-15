Thursday’s news items [another school shooting and more] – 2/15/2018

Following another school shooting | Anguish – Response – Worse than Columbine

‘‘He was that weird kid that you see … like a loner.’’ – The Boston Globe

Message at the High School’s District’s Website

“America’s gun problem, explained” – VOX | “No other developed country in the world has anywhere near the same rate of gun violence as America. The US has by far the highest number of privately owned guns in the world.”

Who to blame? America’s elected public servants in Wonderland.

Think that's what's going on in the situation mentioned in this facebook post at What's Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1:

NOW APPEARING AT THE BOROUGH LEGAL NOTICE WEBPAGE: The recasting of the borough’s offer to offload the Market House and the Front Street fire station.

Transparency at the state level? Cutler’s bill is a start, it’s a slap on the wrist but it’s a start.

Transparency on Pennsylvania’s School Climate Survey | “If we offer parents or community members paper and pencil surveys, what is the procedure for entering the data into the system?

DRAFT Minutes – According to Pennsylvania’s Manual for Municipal Secretaries, “Distribution of minutes to the public prior to official approval by the governing body has raised questions about Sunshine Law requirements. Many secretaries are reluctant to release meeting minutes to the public prior to this official approval. Often these requests come from the media or persons or groups interested in actions taken on a particular issue. This can be remedied by the governing body authorizing the release of minutes in a draft form. Any copies of minutes released in this fashion should be conspicuously stamped with the word ‘draft’ on all pages.”

“This functionality is not a recommended solution due to the paper collections not having the validation that the online surveys offer. You can collect the data via the printable versions of the form but it will require a district person to “fat finger” or enter each paper collected form into the online system via a classroom entry account.” “Borough manager back on job, ‘humbled’ by DUI arrest” – Penn Live

– Penn Live Irony of ironies | “President Trump signs sex assault bill” – FOX43-TV

– FOX43-TV “And of course nothing will happen. We’re properly outraged, next week it will be forgotten because there’s something else to chase and to be properly outraged about. Maybe we the people deserve this kind of administration. ” – A comment following this New York Times article about the totally ethically bankrupt VA Secretary.

” – A comment following about the totally ethically bankrupt VA Secretary. “Not only is Mike the sole compelling argument against the impeachment of Donald Trump, but he has emerged as the planet’s most malevolently anti-sport operative, whose mere presence in the stands reminds the athletes that it couldn’t be less about them.” – The Guardian

God ” … is going to destroy this world with fire. ” And soon , according to a letter-to-the-editor writer from Columbia – Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.