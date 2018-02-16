17512 Columbia

Bullying in schools: issue surfaces again on social media

cyber bullying

Dozens and dozens of posts are in the string following this post at the facebook page, What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1: Does anyone know what the school district policy is for bullying.

According to the School District Website, “The Board prohibits all forms of bullying by district students.

“The Board encourages students who have been bullied to promptly report such incidents to the building principal or designee.

“The Board directs that complaints of bullying shall be investigated promptly, and corrective action shall be taken when allegations are verified.

“Confidentiality of all parties shall be maintained, consistent with the district’s legal and investigative obligations. No reprisals or retaliation shall occur as a result of good faith reports of bullying.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s