SCHOOL CLIMATE SURVEY: What’s New? What is School Climate and Why is a Positive School Climate Important?

The Columbia Borough School District and every district in Pennsylvania will participate in the Online Climate Surveys according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

“The Office for Safe Schools of the Pennsylvania Department of Education announces the release of school climate surveys to all school entities in the Commonwealth. The surveys are intended to provide schools with formative and summative climate data for use with needs assessments, program development and short and long term planning. The domains measured by the surveys include: Social Emotional Learning, Student Support, High Expectations and Academic Rigor/Challenge, and Safe and Respectful School Climate.”

“”School climate refers to the quality and character of school life. It is based on people’s experiences of school and reflects norms, goals, values, interpersonal relationships, teaching and learning practices, and organizational structures”. A positive school climate undergirds academic achievement and creates a supportive context for personalize learning to flourish.”

“The PA School Climate Surveys are free online assessments that can be used to assess students’, teachers’, parents’ and community partners’ perceptions of the school climate. Domains measured by the surveys include: Social Emotional Learning, Student Support, High Expectations and Academic Rigor/Challenge, and Safe and Respectful School Climate. Surveys are available for grades 3-5, 6-8, 9-12.”

PA School Climate Survey: Click on the link below to access the online survey: www.paschoolclimatesurvey.org survey

Enter the invitation code and you will be directed to take your anonymous survey.

THE CODE IS KZ6MO5 – (NOTE: the O is the letter O and not a zero.)